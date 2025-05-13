Open Menu

Aqib Javed Appointed As Director High-performance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2025 | 01:48 PM

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Former Test bowler says Aqib’s appointment alongside Mike Hesson as the white-ball Head Coach marks a significant step forward in our strategic vision for Pakistan Cricket

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) Former Pakistan Test fast bowler Aqib Javed has been appointed as the Director High-Performance, the PCB confirmed today.

Aqib represented Pakistan in 22 Tests and 163 ODIs from 1988 to 1998. He has previously served as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “To strengthen our cricket infrastructure, we are pleased to welcome Aqib Javed as the Director of High Performance. His appointment, alongside Mike Hesson as the white-ball Head Coach, marks a significant step forward in our strategic vision for Pakistan Cricket.

“Together, their expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in the development, evolution and success of our national setup,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB National University From Coach

Recent Stories

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

5 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

13 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

14 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

14 hours ago
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

14 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

14 hours ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

14 hours ago
 Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

14 hours ago
 Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

14 hours ago
 Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first governmen ..

Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports