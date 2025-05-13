Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former Test bowler says Aqib’s appointment alongside Mike Hesson as the white-ball Head Coach marks a significant step forward in our strategic vision for Pakistan Cricket

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) Former Pakistan Test fast bowler Aqib Javed has been appointed as the Director High-Performance, the PCB confirmed today.

Aqib represented Pakistan in 22 Tests and 163 ODIs from 1988 to 1998. He has previously served as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “To strengthen our cricket infrastructure, we are pleased to welcome Aqib Javed as the Director of High Performance. His appointment, alongside Mike Hesson as the white-ball Head Coach, marks a significant step forward in our strategic vision for Pakistan Cricket.

“Together, their expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in the development, evolution and success of our national setup,”.