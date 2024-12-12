Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 12, 2024 | 11:31 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Aqib Javed as interim red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team following the resignation of red-ball head-coach Jason Gillespie.

Aqib’s first assignment as red-ball head-coach will be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour. The first Test is scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from 26 to 30 December. The second Test will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from 3 to 7 January.

The Pakistan men’s side are currently in South Africa featuring in a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

