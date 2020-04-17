Aqib Javed opposes cricket matches without spectators

(@fidahassanain)

Aqib Javed who is Head Coach of Lahore Qalandars has also ruled out the possibility of T20 World Cup this year due to global Coronavirus pandemic.

Former Test Cricket Aqib Javed opposed cricket matches without spectators, saying that nobody should even think about organizing matches amid fears of Coronavirus.

The games have been suspended due to global Coronavirus pandemic but the debates are underway that whether the matches should be held or not during these hard times.

There is, however, a suggestion that if the games are allowed during this time with all precautionary measures then the indoor games could be allowed without spectators.

Players, management and coaching staff are divided over organizing games during ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Lahore Qalandars’ Head Coach Aqib Javed, however, is not in the favor of indoor games without spectators.

“We should not even think about organizing matches during this challenging time due Coronavirus,” said Aqib Javed, adding that it is the time to think that how they could save the humanity as this pandemic has engulfed the entire world.

He stated that the games are played for entertainment and cricket is also part of it, so what can they call it entertainment without spectators.

“How can you save yourself from this virus when it is uncontrollable yet?,” he asked. He also questioned that whether the precautionary measures could be enforced during the indoor games.

“Ball will go from hand to hand and then how these measures could be enforced,” he further. Aqib Javed also ruled out the possibility of T20 World Cup this year due to Coronavirus. He also emphasized over fitness of the players but the skills were important for the players.