Aqib Javed Warns All Cricket Bodies Of Bankruptcy

Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:11 PM

Aqib Javed warns all cricket bodies of bankruptcy

The former Test cricketer has asked all the cricket boards to act so fast if they want to escape bankruptcy.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th May, 2020) Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed warned all cricket boards that they could become bankrupt if they did not act fast here on Friday.

“All cricket boards will have to act fast otherwise they risk becoming bankrupt,” said Aqib Javed

Aqib Javed who had been head coach pointed out that the boards needed to resume play as soon as possible before their finances could run dry.

He said rules and regulations were in the works in order to resume play safely in a bid to revive sports activities amid fears of Coronavirus pandemic.

He predicted that the virus could take a year or more to be fully controlled, so they [boards] should work fast in this regard.

Giving a suggestion that how the Pakistan-England series could be played, Aqib Javed said that players and officials should be tested multiple times in order to assure their safety.

“My suggestion is that the players and officials be tested and put in one place such as the National Cricket academy,” said Aqib Javed, adding that the players should be tested before their departure to England and even after their arrival there.

“Re-testing is the only solution,” said the former Test player.

He also suggested that the ground staff and other staff should be tested again and again for safety.

Talking about opening of grounds for fans and spectators, he said that limited number of spectators should be allowed to see matches.

“There is much talk about sports competitions behind the closed doors,” said Aqib Javed, adding that 5,000 spectators in a stadium with a 30,000 capacity should be allowed to come.

He said that spectators should be tested and their fever should be check before permission to enter into ground.

“Cricket can return back to fans if tight medical protocols are ensured,” he added.

