UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021: Day 2

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021: Day 2

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Master Paints, Master Paints Black and BN Polo recorded contrastive victories in the Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day was convincingly won by Master Paints, who outsmarted Barry's by 11-6.5. Marcos Panelo was the hero of Barry's, as he converted excellent eight goals while Juan Cruz Losada and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck two and one goal respectively. Ernesto Trotz and Santiago Gomes Romero hammered a hat-trick each from Barry's, who also had a half goal handicap advantage.

Barry's, having a half goal handicap advantage, started the match with a field goal to have 1.5-0 lead which couldn't last long as Master Paints smashed in four back-to-back goals to gain 4-1.5 lead. Barry's once again dominated the second chukker by hammering a hat-trick to make it 4.5-4 but Master Paints banged in a brace to once again take a 6-4.5 lead.

The third chukker was fully dominated by Master Paints, who added four more goals in their tally to gain 10-4.5 lead. Barry's slammed in two more goals against one by Master Paints in the fourth and last chukker, thus Master Paints winning the encounter by 11-6.5.

The second match of the day saw Master Paints Black outscoring FG Polo by 9-6.5. Mariano Raigal emerged as top scorer from Master Paints Black with a contribution of fabulous five goals while Matias Vial Parez cracked a quartet. Francisco Bensadon fired in five goals and Mian Abbas Mukhtar struck one from FG Polo, who had a half goal handicap advantage.

FG Polo, having a half goal handicap advantage, started the match well by converting two goals against one by Master Paints Black to earn 2.5-1 lead. Master Paints Black bounced back well in the second chukker hammering a hat-trick while FG Polo banged in a brace to still have a slight 4.5-4 lead. The third chukker was fully dominated by Master Paints Black who converted a brace to gain 6-4.5, while they added three more goals in the fourth and last chukker against a brace by FG Polo to win the by 9-6.5.

The third match proved to be a thrilling encounter, where BN Polo beat Remounts by 7.5-7. From BN Polo, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Eulogio Celestino fired in fantastic four goals while Raja Mikael Sami banged in a brace and Maria Ruiz Guinazu struck one goal. From Remounts, Ignacio Negri malleted six goals while LD Imran Shahid scored one goal.

BN Polo, who had a half goal handicap advantage, were off to flying start as they converted a hat-trick against one goal by Remounts to earn a 3.5-1 lead. BN Polo fully dominated the second chukker by hammering another hat-trick to enhance their lead to 6.5-1. Remounts made their presence felt in the third chukker by scoring two goals against one to make it 7.5-3. Remounts more powerfully attacked the BN Polo's goal and fried in fabulous four goals to make it 7-7.5 but they couldn't score more, thus lost the match by just a half goal advantage.

Related Topics

Polo Santiago Lead From Top

Recent Stories

ADEX inks AED22 million deal with Emirati firm Jen ..

46 minutes ago

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

2 hours ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

2 hours ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.