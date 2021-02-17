Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021: Day 2

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Master Paints, Master Paints Black and BN Polo recorded contrastive victories in the Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day was convincingly won by Master Paints, who outsmarted Barry's by 11-6.5. Marcos Panelo was the hero of Barry's, as he converted excellent eight goals while Juan Cruz Losada and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck two and one goal respectively. Ernesto Trotz and Santiago Gomes Romero hammered a hat-trick each from Barry's, who also had a half goal handicap advantage.

Barry's, having a half goal handicap advantage, started the match with a field goal to have 1.5-0 lead which couldn't last long as Master Paints smashed in four back-to-back goals to gain 4-1.5 lead. Barry's once again dominated the second chukker by hammering a hat-trick to make it 4.5-4 but Master Paints banged in a brace to once again take a 6-4.5 lead.

The third chukker was fully dominated by Master Paints, who added four more goals in their tally to gain 10-4.5 lead. Barry's slammed in two more goals against one by Master Paints in the fourth and last chukker, thus Master Paints winning the encounter by 11-6.5.

The second match of the day saw Master Paints Black outscoring FG Polo by 9-6.5. Mariano Raigal emerged as top scorer from Master Paints Black with a contribution of fabulous five goals while Matias Vial Parez cracked a quartet. Francisco Bensadon fired in five goals and Mian Abbas Mukhtar struck one from FG Polo, who had a half goal handicap advantage.

FG Polo, having a half goal handicap advantage, started the match well by converting two goals against one by Master Paints Black to earn 2.5-1 lead. Master Paints Black bounced back well in the second chukker hammering a hat-trick while FG Polo banged in a brace to still have a slight 4.5-4 lead. The third chukker was fully dominated by Master Paints Black who converted a brace to gain 6-4.5, while they added three more goals in the fourth and last chukker against a brace by FG Polo to win the by 9-6.5.

The third match proved to be a thrilling encounter, where BN Polo beat Remounts by 7.5-7. From BN Polo, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Eulogio Celestino fired in fantastic four goals while Raja Mikael Sami banged in a brace and Maria Ruiz Guinazu struck one goal. From Remounts, Ignacio Negri malleted six goals while LD Imran Shahid scored one goal.

BN Polo, who had a half goal handicap advantage, were off to flying start as they converted a hat-trick against one goal by Remounts to earn a 3.5-1 lead. BN Polo fully dominated the second chukker by hammering another hat-trick to enhance their lead to 6.5-1. Remounts made their presence felt in the third chukker by scoring two goals against one to make it 7.5-3. Remounts more powerfully attacked the BN Polo's goal and fried in fabulous four goals to make it 7-7.5 but they couldn't score more, thus lost the match by just a half goal advantage.