UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup To Get Underway

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup to get underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 will roll into action here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.

According to JP&CC President Lt Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, the JP&CC is hosting the 14-goal polo tournament for the first time, which is being named after Allama Iqbal. "This prestigious tournament is being sponsored by Aquafina and I am grateful to the Aquafina team for this generous support for the game of kings and knights." Col Shoaib further revealed that total nine teams are featuring in this high-goal event and each team carries two foreign players and two locals, which will make the event more interesting and exciting throughout the week. The participating teams are divided into two pools as Pool A comprises Remounts, BN Polo, Newage/Rizvis, Diamond Paints and DS Polo/ASC while Pool B consists of Barry's, Master Paints, FG Polo and Master Paints Black.

The inaugural match of the tournament will be contested between BN Polo and Newage/Rizvis at 2:00 pm while in the second match of the opening day, Diamond Paints and DS Polo/ASC will vie against each other at 3:00 pm at Pakistan Park.

The JP&CC said that with this event, the high-goal event is beginning and this year, the JP&CC will host a good number of high-goal events and provide the polo lovers and enthusiasts ample opportunities to enjoy the action-packed and highly-charged encounters, where top national and international polo players will amuse the spectators with their exceptional polo skills, game, and mallet and horse work.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polo Event Top Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

39 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

39 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

48 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

54 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.