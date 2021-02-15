Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup to get underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 will roll into action here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.

According to JP&CC President Lt Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, the JP&CC is hosting the 14-goal polo tournament for the first time, which is being named after Allama Iqbal. "This prestigious tournament is being sponsored by Aquafina and I am grateful to the Aquafina team for this generous support for the game of kings and knights." Col Shoaib further revealed that total nine teams are featuring in this high-goal event and each team carries two foreign players and two locals, which will make the event more interesting and exciting throughout the week. The participating teams are divided into two pools as Pool A comprises Remounts, BN Polo, Newage/Rizvis, Diamond Paints and DS Polo/ASC while Pool B consists of Barry's, Master Paints, FG Polo and Master Paints Black.

The inaugural match of the tournament will be contested between BN Polo and Newage/Rizvis at 2:00 pm while in the second match of the opening day, Diamond Paints and DS Polo/ASC will vie against each other at 3:00 pm at Pakistan Park.

The JP&CC said that with this event, the high-goal event is beginning and this year, the JP&CC will host a good number of high-goal events and provide the polo lovers and enthusiasts ample opportunities to enjoy the action-packed and highly-charged encounters, where top national and international polo players will amuse the spectators with their exceptional polo skills, game, and mallet and horse work.