Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020: Day 1

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Remington Pharma and AOS won the opening day matches of the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020, here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) grounds on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Remington Pharma played well against Guard Group and won the encounter by 11.5-8. The winning side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, saw all the team members playing superb polo and contributing well in their side's triumph. Haleem Yar Tiwana and Bilal Noon emerged as top scorer from the winning team while the remaining contribution came from Basil Faisal Khokhar and Agha Musa Ali Khan - both banged in a brace each. Guard Group players also played well, but they could not help their side win the match. Ahmed Bilal Riaz was top scorer from the losing side as he fired in fabulous five goals while Haris Haroon, Taimur Ali Malik and Murad Shah converted one goal each.

The second match of the day proved to be a one-sided affair, where team AOS outclassed Barry's by 12-4.

5. From the winning team, Ahmed Zubair Butt emerged as star of the day with an impressive contribution of superb six goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo hammered fabulous five goals and Shah Shamyl Alam one goal. From Barry's, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Leenah Barry struck twice while Nafees Barry and Ibarhim Barry scored one goal apiece.

According to JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, total six teams are featuring in this four-goal event, which is being participated by top national and international players. The JP&CC chief also thanked Aquafina for sponsoring the event and hoped that they will further continue their support for this game of kings and knights.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), two more matches will be contested as in the first match of the day, Guard Group will compete against Diamond Paints at 1:30 pm while Barry's will vie against Habib Metro Lions in the second match of the day at 2:30 pm.