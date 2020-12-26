Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship: Final on Sunday

By Sohail Ali Habib Metro Lions will take on Diamond Paints in the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020 main final to be played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground tomorrow (Sunday) at 2:45 pm

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Habib Metro Lions will take on Diamond Paints in the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020 main final to be played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground tomorrow (Sunday) at 2:45 pm.

The chief guest at the concluding ceremony will be former Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen (r) Sadiq Ali while the other notables to be present there will be JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Major (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

Habib Metro Lions team, one of the finalists, consists of Mian Abbas Muktar, Sheikh Muhammad Rafey, Sheikh Muhammad Farhad and Marcos Panelo while Diamond Paints team, the other finalist, comprises Aminur Rehman, Mir Huzaifa Ahmad, Mir Shoaib Ahmad and Saqib Khan Kahkwani.

In the subsidiary final, AOS team will vie against Remington Pharma at 1:45 pm. Both the main and subsidiary finals are expected to be very exciting and enthralling.