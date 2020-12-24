Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship: Two crucial matches on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Two crucial matches of the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020 will be played tomorrow (Friday) to decide the main and subsidiary finalists of the event here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground.

According to JP&CC Secretary Major (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, total six teams have been featuring in this four-goal event, which include top national and international players. "I am also grateful to Aquafina for sponsoring this event and hopeful of getting more such generous sponsors for supporting polo, the game of kings and knights."The first semifinal of the event will be contested between Diamond Paints and Remington Pharma at 2:00 pm.

Diamond Paints team consists of Ameenur Rehman, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Saqib Khan Khakwani while Remington Pharma team comprises Basil Faisal Khokhar, Raja Jalal Arslan, Bilal Noon and Agha Musa Ali Khan.

The second semifinal will be played between Habib Metro Lions and AOS at 3:00 pm. Habib Metro Lions team of includes Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Shaikh Muhammad Raffay, Shaikh Muhammad Farhad and Marcos Panelo while AOS team has Hamza Ali Hakeem, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Shah Shamyl Alam.