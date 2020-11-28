UrduPoint.com
Aquafina Polo Cup 2020: Rijas Development Win Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Rijas Development thrashed Bicos by 7-1 1/2 to win the Aquafina Polo Cup here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Saturday.

Muhammad Raza Behboudi displayed high-quality polo skills and emerged as top scorer from the winning side by firing in fabulous four goals while Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani struck a brace and Sardar Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa converted one goal. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, the only goal was scored by Hamza Ijaz.

In the subsidiary final, Diamond Paints got walk over against their respective opponents and were later declared as winners.

Former Governor Punjab Lt Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool graced the final as chief guest while the other notables present on the occasion were General Officer Commanding (GOC) 11 Div Maj Gen Muhammad Raza Aizad, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Babar Mahboob Awan and a good number of polo players, their families and the enthusiasts of the game.

At the concluding ceremony, the chief guest distributed trophies and souvenirs among the winners. Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said: "I really enjoyed the high-quality polo on offer during the final. All the players played well and the better team won the final."

