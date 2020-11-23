UrduPoint.com
Aquafina Polo Cup 2020 To Get Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Aquafina Polo Cup 2020 to get underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Aquafina Polo Cup 2020 will get underway here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) tomorrow (Tuesday).

JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab said on Monday that in this 2-goal event, which is being organized following all the necessary SOPs, total six teams are participating which are divided into two pools.

Pool A consists of Rijas Development, Diamond Paints and Risala while Pool B includes Bicos, Remounts and Leghari's.

The inaugural match of the tournament will be competed between Diamond Paints and Risala team at 3:00 pm at JP&CC ground while at 3:15 pm, Bicos will play against Remounts at Pakistan Park. The main and subsidiary finals will be played on Saturday.

JP&CC Chief Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab has thanked the sponsors, Aquafina, for sponsoring the event and hoped that this tournament will prove to be very exciting and enthralling and the best two teams will emerge as finalists.

