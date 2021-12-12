Arabian Sea Title Belt fight in Jan next year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The first Arabian Sea Title Belt fight between Afghanistan's Ahmad Samir Dawrani and Pakistan's Muzzafar Khan has been officially sanctioned by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

"The two boxers would face each other in the super welter division here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan sports Complex on January 22, 2022," President of Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) Syed Nauman Shah said in a press conference here on Sunday.

"We've received the letter of approval from WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and the fight is now scheduled in January 2022. The WBC is proud to be part of the development of our sport in Pakistan and this region of the world. The WBC will follow the administrative and medical specific requirements," he said.

He said the Arabian Sea region consists of 16 countries, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, Djibouti, Maldives, and India. "It is quite encouraging now that finally, Pakistan have got the nod to hold the event."Umer Toor PPBL spokesperson mentioned that three other international boxers were going to be part of the event for exhibition fights.

Shahid Khan, director PPBL said three fighters from Pakistan were going to as many international boxers. "Two of the Boxers are from UK and one is from Spain. Aaron Alhambra, Ryan Walker and Jordan Dujon are going to be visiting Pakistan to be part of the event. The exhibition fights are also expected to witness one female bout," he said.