Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior League

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) Gwadar Sharks all-rounder Arafat Minhas has been named the captain of the Pakistan Junior League Team of the Tournament. Arafat, who was adjudged the best all-rounder of the tournament last night following the final, had a truly memorable event. With the bat he scored 178 runs while with his left-arm spin, Arafat took nine wickets at 17.67 to finish joint fourth on the bowlers chart.

Arafat’s inspirational performance, future potential and cricketing abilities impressed distinguished members of the commentary panel that selected the team to the extent that he was named the side’s captain. The esteemed commentary panel that called the action in the 19-match event included Dominic Cork, Mike Haysman, Tino Mawoyo, Sana Mir and Sikander Bakht.

Five players from PJL champions Bahawalpur Royals, three from runners-up Gwadar Sharks and two each from Mardan Warriors and Gujranwala Giants (including the 12th player) form the team.

The combination selected by the commentators was as per the tournament rules of a minimum of two foreign players in the playing eleven.

PJL Team of the Tournament:

1. Basit Ali

2. Mohammad Tayyab Arif

3. Shevon Daniel

4. Luc Martin Benkenstein

5. Haseeb Khan

6. Arafat Minhas (captain)

7. Arham Nawab

8. Shawaiz Irfan (wicketkeeper-batter)

9. Abidullah

10. Mohammad Zeeshan

11. Mohammad Ismail

12. Matthew Tromp (12th)

Royals’ opener Basit – adjudged the player of the tournament and best batter of the tournament, finished as the tournament’s top run-getter with 379 runs at an average of 63.17 and a strike-rate of 150.40. The right-hander’s tally included the tournament’s only century and an unbeaten 91 against Warriors in Qualifier 2.

Royals’ Tayyab Arif, scored 155 runs at 38.

75 including a classy 56 in the final and also took three catches in the Qualifier 2.

Shevon Daniel who hails from Sri Lanka is one of the two foreign players in the eleven. The left-handed batter, who represented the Gujranwala Giants, scored 176 runs at 44 with a strike-rate of 127.54.

Sharks’ Luc Martin Benkenstein had an impressive run at the top of the innings. The second foreign player to find a place in the eleven amassed 227 runs at 32.43 including two half-centuries at a strike-rate of 153.38.

Haseeb Khan, who represented the Warriors, scored 97 runs and took two wickets with his leg-spin.

Arham Nawab, who captained Royals in two matches, took 11 wickets with his 0ff-break bowling. He was also declared the best fielder of the tournament for his seven catches.

Royals’ wicketkeeper-batter Shawaiz Irfan (player of the final) who smashed a 16-ball 50 enroute a 32-ball 79 in the final was chosen as the team’s wicketkeeper. Shawaiz demonstrated his power-hitting abilities by hammering 10 sixes in the event – joint most. With the gloves in hand, he took four catches.

Abidullah’s high pace and new-ball skills helped him take nine wickets in six appearances at 17.78 for the Warriors.

Tall fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan (best bowler of the tournament) was formidable with the ball throughout the tournament and also starred in the final with a match-winning 3-28 in 3 overs. He finished the inaugural PJL edition as the leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps at 13.29

Sharks’ new-ball bowler Mohammad Ismail took seven wickets, he produced a sensational three-wicket spell in the Qualifier 1 which laid the foundations of a thumping win for his side.

USA’s Matthew Tromp who took six wickets at 11.33 in a mere three appearances for the Giants was chosen as the 12th player.