Aram Bagh Club Wins 2nd Shaheed Hakeem Muhammed Saeed Basketball Tourney
Muhammad Rameez Published September 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Aram Bagh Club defeated Civil Tigers Club by 33.39 points in the second Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed Basketball Tournament.
Moaz Ashraf was declared the best player of the tournament for boys and Kanza Ali for girls categories, a communique said.
Director education Khurshid Alam distributed the prizes among the winners.
On the occasion, PSWF Secretary General Asghar Azim, Director sports Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan, SJA K. Secretary Muhammad Rafiq, international players Ghulam Rasool, Malik Nasir, MCB VP Muhammad Haider Khan, social leader Nasir Hussain Khan and other personalities were also present.
In the final, Engineer Zainul Abideen Channa scored 15, Ahsan Iqbal 10 and Abdullah Imam 10 from the winner team, while Haris Shahid scored 3 three-pointers from the runner up team, Muhammad Moaz Ashraf scored 19, Muneeb-ur-Rehman Channa scored 4 points.
The boys player of the tournament Muhammad Moaz Ashraf, the best girl's player Kanza Ali of KMA College were awarded the Fair Play Trophy, while Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya, Zaima Khatun, Nusrat Afzal were awarded special awards.
KBA President Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate announced that girls and boys memorial matches would be held on October 16 on the martyrdom anniversary of Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan and gave Secretary Zahid Malik the responsibility of organizing these matches.
