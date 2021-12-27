UrduPoint.com

Aram Bagh Club Wins Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto Girls Basketball Title

Muhammad Rameez 42 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:18 PM

Aram Bagh Club wins Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto Girls Basketball title

Aram Bagh Club defeated Bahria College Basketball Club by 32 basketball points against 28 points in the final Shaheed Rani Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto DMC South Cup Girls Basketball Tournament 2021

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Aram Bagh Club defeated Bahria College Basketball Club by 32 basketball points against 28 points in the final Shaheed Rani Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto DMC South Cup Girls Basketball Tournament 2021.

The tourney was held at International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court Aram Bagh Karachi in association with DMC South under Usman Basketball Club, said a communique.

Guest of the honor, the patron of sports, Shahida Parveen Kayani distributed trophies among the winner and runner up teams as well individual prizes among the players.

Related Topics

Karachi Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Bagh Court

Recent Stories

PITB, BoR KPK sign MoU to implement e-Stamping sys ..

PITB, BoR KPK sign MoU to implement e-Stamping system in KPK

4 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza stuns fans by latest photos from Dubai ..

Sania Mirza stuns fans by latest photos from Dubai Expo

5 minutes ago
 All-Belarusian People's Assembly Approves Domestic ..

All-Belarusian People's Assembly Approves Domestic, Foreign Policy - Draft Consi ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt introduces digitization in Mining Sect ..

Punjab govt introduces digitization in Mining Sector for welfare of workers

7 minutes ago
 India denounced for killing innocent Kashmiris in ..

India denounced for killing innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters

8 minutes ago
 Tourists throng Muree to enjoy snowfall: administr ..

Tourists throng Muree to enjoy snowfall: administration issues advisory

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.