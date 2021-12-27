Aram Bagh Club wins Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto Girls Basketball title

Aram Bagh Club defeated Bahria College Basketball Club by 32 basketball points against 28 points in the final Shaheed Rani Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto DMC South Cup Girls Basketball Tournament 2021

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Aram Bagh Club defeated Bahria College Basketball Club by 32 basketball points against 28 points in the final Shaheed Rani Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto DMC South Cup Girls Basketball Tournament 2021.

The tourney was held at International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court Aram Bagh Karachi in association with DMC South under Usman Basketball Club, said a communique.

Guest of the honor, the patron of sports, Shahida Parveen Kayani distributed trophies among the winner and runner up teams as well individual prizes among the players.