Araujo Injury Blow For Barca Before Napoli Clash

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Araujo injury blow for Barca before Napoli clash

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Barcelona's Uruguayan international defender Ronald Araujo suffered a calf injury during the La Liga side's 2-2 draw against Espanyol, the Catalan club confirmed on Monday.

Araujo was substituted at half-time on Sunday after taking a knock to his left foot and was replaced by Eric Garcia, who made his comeback after five weeks out with a right thigh injury, and was responsible for Barcelona conceding a second goal.

Araujo's injury is a blow for coach Xavi as Barcelona prepare to face Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday followed by a league tie against Valencia on Sunday.

"For the moment, it is only painful," said Xavi of Araujo's injury on Sunday after the match.

"He felt some pain during the week but wanted to play. We decided to substitute him at half-time as a precautionary measure. We'll see where we are tomorrow (Monday) and we'll take on Napoli and Valencia with the players available to us."The club did not give details on how long Araujo would be sidelined, but according to local press reports he could be out for at least a week.

Barcelona, fourth in La Liga, take on Napoli who are third in Serie A and in the running for a first Italian league title in over 32 years.

