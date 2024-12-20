Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM

Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium to be completed in February

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan has said that the construction work on Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, Peshawar will be completed by February 15 next year.

He said that after completion, the stadium will be available for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and emphasized upon efforts to ensure PSL games are hosted in Peshawar.

He made these remarks during his visit to inspect the construction progress at the stadium where he was accompanied by Peshawar Zalmi Director and former test cricketer Mohammad Akram, DG Sports Abdul Nasir, Stadium Director Saleem Raza, engineers and contractors.

Syed Fakhar Jehan stated that civil work at the stadium is being carried out in double shifts to meet the February deadline ensuring the stadium is ready for PSL matches next year.

He assured that funding issues will not hinder progress and expressed optimism that the work will be completed on time.

When asked about security concerns the provincial minister said that there are no security issues in the province.

Highlighting the successful organization of several national-level events including a recent marathon race with participants from across the country. He also announced the hosting of a national polo event in January.

Peshawar Zalmi Director Mohammad Akram speaking to the media on the occasion, announced that PSL trials under the Peshawar Zalmi banner would begin on January 1 at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, attracting players from across Pakistan.

He praised the stadium’s construction saying it exceeded expectations and expressed hope that PSL matches would be held in Peshawar next year.

He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players have made significant contributions to Pakistan cricket and emphasized that the people of the province deserve to watch live PSL matches in their hometown.

