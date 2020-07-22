UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Archer Could Miss Third Test After Revealing Racist Abuse

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:52 PM

Archer could miss third Test after revealing racist abuse

England's Jofra Archer says he was racially abused after his breach of coronavirus protocols and is struggling to get into the right frame of mind to play in the decisive third Test against the West Indies

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :England's Jofra Archer says he was racially abused after his breach of coronavirus protocols and is struggling to get into the right frame of mind to play in the decisive third Test against the West Indies.

The 25-year-old fast bowler was omitted from the England team that won the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday due to an unauthorised trip home after the West Indies' victory in the first Test in Southampton.

He is free to play after two negative coronavirus tests.

Archer said in his Daily Mail column published on Wednesday that he had not "committed a crime".

He said some of the social media criticism he had received had been racist and felt uncertain about taking the field on Friday for the final Test, also at Old Trafford.

"I need to be 100 percent mentally right so that I can throw myself into my cricket this week," Archer wrote.

"If I play and don't bowl 90 miles an hour it's going to be news. If I don't bowl 90 miles per hour for long enough it's going to be news," he added.

Archer said England had enough bowling resources if he was not ready to return.

Second Test standout performer Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, veteran James Anderson and Mark Wood are all available.

"I give 100 percent every time I go out there and I don't want to go out on the field unless I can guarantee doing that," Archer said.

The paceman, who was fined and issued with a written warning for his breach of the rules, thanked England star Ben Stokes for helping him "deal with being in the spotlight of international sport".

Barbados-born Archer, subjected to racist abuse by a spectator during a tour of New Zealand last year, said he would no longer tolerate such comments online.

"Some of the abuse I have taken over the past few days on Instagram has been racist and I have decided that enough is enough... so I have forwarded my complaints to the ECB (England and Wales Cricket board)."Archer, who burst onto the international scene last year when he bowled the decisive Super Over in England's World Cup final win over New Zealand, said he wanted to look ahead.

"I know what I did was an error of judgement and I have suffered the consequences of that," he said. "I haven't committed a crime and I want to start feeling myself again."

Related Topics

Cricket World Social Media Southampton Anderson Wales Old Trafford National University All From Instagram New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

20 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

20 minutes ago

DIB reports net profit of AED2.1 bn in H1 2020

23 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police register FIR against man who tor ..

34 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,660 new COVID-19 cases

38 minutes ago

Russia's crackdown on free expression in five case ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.