Archer strikes as Australia slump to 80-4 in second Ashes Test

England fast bowler Jofra marked his Test debut with a wicket as Australia suffered a top-order collapse at Lord's on Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :England fast bowler Jofra marked his Test debut with a wicket as Australia suffered a top-order collapse at Lord's on Friday.

Australia lost three wickets for 11 runs on the way to reaching 80-4 when rain forced an early lunch on the third day of the second Test.

That left Australia 178 runs behind England's first-innings 258.

Archer, on the ground where he bowled the Super Over that saw England seal a World Cup final win over New Zealand last month, had fine figures of one wicket for 18 runs in 13 overs.

But Australia star batsman Steve Smith was still there on 13 not out, with Matthew Wade unbeaten on nought.

Australia, 1-0 up in the five-match series after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston, resumed on 30-1 having seen Stuart Broad dismiss David Warner cheaply for the third time in as many innings this series.

Play resumed under gloomy skies, the floodlights on at full beam, with conditions difficult for batting.