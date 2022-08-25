Archery most popular sports in Islamic history; Consul General

Consul General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat on Thursday has said Archery was the most popular sports in Islamic history and the best in terms of skill

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Consul General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat on Thursday has said Archery was the most popular sports in Islamic history and the best in terms of skill.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Sports for All and QAA Archery, led by Chairman of Sports for All, Shahid Hashmi, said a news release.

On the occasion, Consul for Information and Social Affairs Ari Polizi. Vice Chairman Sports for All Farhan Khan, QAA Archery founder Hassan Abdullah, Secretary Kanwal Hassan, National Archer Quratul-Ain, Rashid Masood and Anwar-ul-Hassan were also present.

Consul General Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat further said Archery teach us to set our goals and achieve them, from which we learn many lessons for our daily life, as well as determining the paths to success.

He said the sport of archery was also played with passion in Indonesia. Our effort will be to organize such programs in the future in collaboration with Sports for All, which will facilitate coaching programs between the two countries.

In this regard, we will use all our efforts at the official level to give opportunities to the players to play.

On the occasion, Chairman of Sports for All Shahid Hashmi informed the Consul General about the performance of Sports for All so far.