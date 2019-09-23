UrduPoint.com
Archery Trials For National Games From Wednesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The trials to select provincial archery teams for the National Games, would kick off from September 25, all over the country.

According to Pakistan Archery Federation Secretary, Wisal Muhammad Khan the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team trials would be held on September 25 in Peshawar.

The Punjab team trials would be held on September 27 at Lahore, Sindh team on September 29 at Karachi and Balochistan team on October 1, at Quetta, he said.

The selected teams would participate in the National Games to be held from October 26 to November 1 in Peshawar.

He said a total of nine teams including Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Higher education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would participate in the Games.

The Pakistan Archery team would be selected during the National Games competitions for participation in international events in future, he said.

