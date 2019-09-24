Archery trials for selection of Punjab team postponed

Trails for the selection of Punjab archery team to take part in the national games at Peshawar has been postponed

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Trails for the selection of Punjab archery team to take part in the national games at Peshawar has been postponed.

The trials scheduled to take place at Punjab archery ground has been postponed owing to unavoidable circumstances, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Archery Federation here on Tuesday.

"New dates of the trials will be announced shortly", he said adding "From the trails men and women teams will be selected for the Peshawar National Games being held next month".