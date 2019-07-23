Archery trials on July 31

The open trials to pick male and female archers for an international tournament would be held here at Pakistan Sports Complex on July 31

According to Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) secretary Wasil Muhammad Khan, a three-member selection committee headed by Col Sadaf Akram and members Muhammad Raziq Gul (Wapda) and Advocate Imtaiz Ahmed (Islamabad) had been finalized for the trials.

"All departments, regional and provincial associations have been informed to send their players for the trials," he said and added the selected players would be called in the training camp.