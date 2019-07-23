UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Archery Trials On July 31

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:09 PM

Archery trials on July 31

The open trials to pick male and female archers for an international tournament would be held here at Pakistan Sports Complex on July 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The open trials to pick male and female archers for an international tournament would be held here at Pakistan sports Complex on July 31.

According to Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) secretary Wasil Muhammad Khan, a three-member selection committee headed by Col Sadaf Akram and members Muhammad Raziq Gul (Wapda) and Advocate Imtaiz Ahmed (Islamabad) had been finalized for the trials.

"All departments, regional and provincial associations have been informed to send their players for the trials," he said and added the selected players would be called in the training camp.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Male July All

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

13 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

21 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

27 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

44 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

53 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.