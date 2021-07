Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil

Braslia, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved three penalty shoot-out spot-kicks to give Argentina victory over Colombia on Tuesday and book a Copa America final against Brazil.

Hosts Brazil beat Peru 1-0 in Monday's first semi-final meaning their star forward Neymar will line up in a dream final against Lionel Messi's Argentina.