UrduPoint.com

Argentina Beat Uruguay 3-0 In World Cup Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:43 PM

Argentina beat Uruguay 3-0 in World Cup qualifiers

Argentina defeated Uruguay 3-0 in their CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying group stage game on Sunday night

ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Argentina defeated Uruguay 3-0 in their CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying group stage game on Sunday night.

The first serious threat came from Uruguay as the Luis Suarez's volley was deflected by Argentina goalie Damian Martinez in the 21st minute at Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium.

Five minutes later, Argentina missed the chance to take the lead as Lautaro Martinez's shot went over the top corner of the Uruguay goal.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi brought the lead to his team in the 38th minute as his cross attempt went in directly to the goal.

Only five minutes later, Rodrigo De Paul scored the second goal for Argentina and the first half ended 2-0.

Argentina did not back down in the second half as Lautaro Martinez's finishing touch at goal mouth making it 3-0 in the 62nd minute.

Argentina is currently at the second spot with 22 points in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification Group table, while Brazil leads the table with 28 points.

Related Topics

World Lead Argentina Brazil Uruguay Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

PM asks US to "pull itself together" or face colla ..

PM asks US to "pull itself together" or face collapse of Afghanistan

1 second ago
 CPEC projects benefiting local communities in Paki ..

CPEC projects benefiting local communities in Pakistan: Nong Rong

2 seconds ago
 Police arrest female drug smuggler; recover over 1 ..

Police arrest female drug smuggler; recover over 14 kg charras

4 seconds ago
 Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) seminar on Wednesday: Tahir ..

Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) seminar on Wednesday: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

6 seconds ago
 Pakistan condemns arrest of over 1400 Kashmiris in ..

Pakistan condemns arrest of over 1400 Kashmiris in IIOJK as "prime example of In ..

4 minutes ago
 DC reiterates commitment to overpower price hike

DC reiterates commitment to overpower price hike

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.