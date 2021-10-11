Argentina beat Uruguay 3-0 in World Cup qualifiers

Argentina defeated Uruguay 3-0 in their CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying group stage game on Sunday night

ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ):

The first serious threat came from Uruguay as the Luis Suarez's volley was deflected by Argentina goalie Damian Martinez in the 21st minute at Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium.

Five minutes later, Argentina missed the chance to take the lead as Lautaro Martinez's shot went over the top corner of the Uruguay goal.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi brought the lead to his team in the 38th minute as his cross attempt went in directly to the goal.

Only five minutes later, Rodrigo De Paul scored the second goal for Argentina and the first half ended 2-0.

Argentina did not back down in the second half as Lautaro Martinez's finishing touch at goal mouth making it 3-0 in the 62nd minute.

Argentina is currently at the second spot with 22 points in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification Group table, while Brazil leads the table with 28 points.