UrduPoint.com

Argentina Beats Mexico In Group C World Cup Match

Muhammad Rameez Published November 27, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Argentina Beats Mexico in Group C World Cup Match

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a Group C match at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi scored the first goal at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Saturday, followed by a goal from Enzo Fernandez (assist from Messi), scored shortly before the end of regulation time.

Argentina is now second in Group C of the tournament with three points (above Saudi Arabia, which also has three points, on goal difference). Poland leads with four points, and Mexico is fourth with one.

On Tuesday, Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their opening match. This was the first time that Saudi Arabia won an opening match at a FIFA World Cup tournament.

Related Topics

World FIFA Qatar Argentina Poland Saudi Arabia Mexico From

Recent Stories

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

2 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

2 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

3 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

3 hours ago
 PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

3 hours ago
 Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.