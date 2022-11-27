Argentina Beats Mexico in Group C World Cup Match

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a Group C match at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi scored the first goal at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Saturday, followed by a goal from Enzo Fernandez (assist from Messi), scored shortly before the end of regulation time.

Argentina is now second in Group C of the tournament with three points (above Saudi Arabia, which also has three points, on goal difference). Poland leads with four points, and Mexico is fourth with one.

On Tuesday, Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their opening match. This was the first time that Saudi Arabia won an opening match at a FIFA World Cup tournament.