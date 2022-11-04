UrduPoint.com

Argentina Big Guns Set To Face England At Twickenham

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Argentina big guns set to face England at Twickenham

London, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Argentina have named a strong side to play England on Sunday as they go in search of a first win at Twickenham since 2006.

The Pumas, led by impressive hooker Julian Montoya, will be aiming to lay down a marker against Eddie Jones's team, who are pool opponents at next year's World Cup in France.

Montoya will be joined in a strong front row led by Thomas Gallo and Francisco Gomez Kodela as they seek to end a run of three straight defeats at the end of the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship.

Argentina's back-row features powerhouse No. 8 Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez.

Argentina's Australian coach Michael Cheika, a team-mate of Jones at Sydney club Randwick, has select Gonzalo Bertranou at scrum-half and Santiago Carreras at fly-half in an experienced backline.

Argentina team (15-1) to play England at Twickenham on Sunday (kick-off 1415 GMT): Juan Cruz Mallia; Mateo Carreras, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas GalloReplacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Eduardo Bello, Lucas Paulos, Facunda Isa, Eliseo Morales, Tomas Albornoz, Matias OrlandoCoach: Michael Cheika (AUS)

