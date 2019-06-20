UrduPoint.com
Argentina Break Scots Hearts But Give Cameroon, Chile And NZ Hope

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

Argentina break Scots hearts but give Cameroon, Chile and NZ hope

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Florencia Bonsegundo's twice-taken penalty completed Argentina's dramatic fightback against Scotland on Wednesday and also opened the door at the Women's World Cup for four winless teams who play on Thursday.

Also in Group D, England and Japan were already through to the last 16 before meeting in Nice, where two goals by Ellen White secured a 2-0 victory and first place with a maximum nine points.

Argentina fought back from three down to draw 3-3 in Paris to eliminate the Scots as they climbed to third.

But they only have two points and are weakly placed in the battle to finish as one of the four best third-place teams.

To advance, the Argentines need an unlikely pair of draws in Thursday's final set of group games.

England will head to Valenciennes in northern France for a last-16 tie on Sunday against a third-placed side with China, Cameroon, New Zealand, Chile and even Thailand all potential opponents.

