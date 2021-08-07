UrduPoint.com

Argentina Claims Olympic Bronze In Men's Volleyball Tournament At Tokyo Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The Argentine team defeated Brazil in the bronze medal match of the men's volleyball tournament at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

The match ended 3-2 (25:23, 20:25, 20:25, 25:17, 15:13) in favor of the Argentine athletes.

The Russian team will compete with the French team for a gold medal in the tournament final later on Saturday.

Brazilian volleyball players were the champions of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, claiming the gold medal in the men's tournament final with Italy.

