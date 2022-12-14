UrduPoint.com

Argentina Defeat Croatia 3-0 To Become First Finalist Of FIFA World Cup In Qatar

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 14, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Argentina Defeat Croatia 3-0 to Become First Finalist of FIFA World Cup in Qatar

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Argentine national football team defeated the Croatian squad 3-0 in the first semifinal of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The match was held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot in the 34th minute, Julian Alvarez scored a double in the 39th and 69th minutes.

Argentina will play on December 18 against the winner of the match between the teams of France and Morocco.

