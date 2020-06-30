UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Forward Kremer Signs For Stade Amid Wage Cuts

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

Argentina forward Kremer signs for Stade amid wage cuts

Argentina international forward Marcos Kremer has signed a three-year deal with Stade Francais until 2023, the Top 14 club announced Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Argentina international forward Marcos Kremer has signed a three-year deal with Stade Francais until 2023, the Top 14 club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old lock/backrower, capped 28 times by Los Pumas, will link up once more with his compatriot and former coach at Super Rugby outfit the Jaguares, Gonzalo Quesada.

"They know each other very well," said Stade director general Thomas Lombard, calling Kremer a "player with massive potential used to playing at a high international level".

Also unveiled as a Stade player was Georgian prop Vasil Kakovin, who signed a one-year contract from cross-Paris rivals Racing 92.

Stade president Hans-Peter Wild, the Swiss billionaire businessman who made his fortune from soft drinks, added that the club's players had accepted a 20% cut in salary as the sport struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was important that the players understand the difficulty of the situation," said Lombard.

Over recent weeks, players from Stade's Top 14 rivals Castres, Toulouse, Toulon, Pau, Brive, Clermont, Montpellier and Bordeaux-Begles have all signed similar wage-cutting agreements.

Stade Francais, based in western Paris, are the Top 14's wealthiest side, with an expenditure of 40 million Euros ($43m) last season.

The Parisian outfit, who won the last of their 14 league titles in 2015, were bottom of the Top 14 table when the season was declared over in April because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related Topics

Quesada Toulon Montpellier Brive Toulouse Paris Argentina April 2015 All From Top Coach Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exc ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes regional interactive anti- ..

28 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issue ..

28 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects all petitions in Punjab Poli ..

2 minutes ago

Australia still eyeing one-day England tour: Finch ..

2 minutes ago

Three dead in protests over killing of Ethiopian s ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.