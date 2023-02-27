Argentina Head Coach Scaloni Extends Contract Until 2026

The head coach of the Argentina national football team, Lionel Scaloni, has extended his contract until 2026, the team announced on Twitter

Scaloni took charge of the Argentine team in 2018. Under his lead, the Argentines won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 2021 Copa America, as well as the 2022 Finalissima.