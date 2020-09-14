UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina International Acuna Joins Sevilla From Sporting

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:49 PM

Argentina international Acuna joins Sevilla from Sporting

Argentine left-back Marcos Acuna has signed for Europa League champions Sevilla on a four-year deal from Sporting Lisbon, the Spanish club said Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Argentine left-back Marcos Acuna has signed for Europa League champions Sevilla on a four-year deal from Sporting Lisbon, the Spanish club said Monday.

Acuna, 28, has played 27 times for Argentina and spent the past three seasons in Portugal following a move from Racing Club.

Reports in Portugal suggest the transfer fee was around 10 million Euros ($11.9 million).

Sevilla, who beat Inter Milan last month to win the Europa League for a record-extending sixth time, begin the new La Liga season on September 26-27 against promoted Cadiz.

gr/fbx/chc/mw/td

Related Topics

Cadiz Lisbon Argentina Portugal September From Sevilla Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

31 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

31 minutes ago

Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan to Belarus Not Med ..

3 minutes ago

US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boo ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister for effective policing, new legisla ..

3 minutes ago

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant S ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.