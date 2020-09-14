Argentina International Acuna Joins Sevilla From Sporting
Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:49 PM
Argentine left-back Marcos Acuna has signed for Europa League champions Sevilla on a four-year deal from Sporting Lisbon, the Spanish club said Monday
Acuna, 28, has played 27 times for Argentina and spent the past three seasons in Portugal following a move from Racing Club.
Reports in Portugal suggest the transfer fee was around 10 million Euros ($11.9 million).
Sevilla, who beat Inter Milan last month to win the Europa League for a record-extending sixth time, begin the new La Liga season on September 26-27 against promoted Cadiz.
