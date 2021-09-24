UrduPoint.com

Argentina, Ireland Replace Australia, NZ For FIH Hockey Women's Jr WC

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Argentina and Ireland have replaced Hockey Australia and Hockey New Zealand for the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 to take place at the North-West University (NWU) of the academic city of Potchefstroom, Johannesburg from December 5 to 16.

Following last week's announcement by Hockey Australia and Hockey New Zealand that they would no longer be able to participate in the Women's Junior World Cup due to COVID-related international travel restrictions put in place by their respective governments, both teams have been replaced by Argentina and Ireland, said a press release issued here.

The Junior representatives of the Tokyo 2020 silver medalists and of the 2018 FIH Hockey Women's World Cup finalists have been selected as they currently are the next best ranked nations – according to the FIH World Rankings for senior teams – among those not having qualified.

Argentina – Las Leoncitas - won the last edition of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup staged in 2016 in Chile.

It would involve 16 teams from all around the world and the match schedule will be communicated at a later stage.

