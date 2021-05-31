Argentina loses Copa America host status amid virus surge

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said Sunday it is seeking a new host for the Copa America after Argentina was ruled out amid soaring coronavirus cases in the country

ASUNCION, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said Sunday it is seeking a new host for the Copa America after Argentina was ruled out amid soaring coronavirus cases in the country.

The tournament - which was due to be held jointly by Colombia and Argentina - is slated to begin on June 13, having been postponed by a year because of the pandemic.

"In view of the present circumstances, it was decided to suspend the organization of the Copa America in Argentina," CONMEBOL said on Twitter.

"We are analyzing offers from other countries that have shown interest in hosting the continental tournament.

News in this regard will be announced soon." Argentina's health ministry has reported more than 3.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 77,000 deaths. On May 27, new daily cases exceeded 40,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Last weekend, President Alberto Fernandez imposed lockdowns in areas with high contagion rates.

The news came 10 days after Colombia was stripped of its co-host status due to violent anti-government protests and rising COVID-19 cases in the Andean nation.