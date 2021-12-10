UrduPoint.com

Argentina Not To Boycott Olympics In China - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Rameez 18 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:01 AM

Argentina Not to Boycott Olympics in China - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Buenos Aires has expressed support for the Winter Olympic Games in China in contrast to the US and its allies, Argentina's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Today Argentina expressed support for the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing next February during an online meeting between the Argentine Ambassador and members of the Argentine National Olympic Committee, where the requirements and protocols for the entry of Argentine athletes into the country were analyzed," the ministry said in the press release published on the website.

The announcement came in the wake of a diplomatic boycott parade, orchestrated by the United States and joined by some countries including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

On Monday, the White House announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China. China responded by saying that attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter. Moreover, China added that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves."

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 4-20.

Related Topics

Australia Sports China Canada White House Buenos Aires Beijing Argentina United Kingdom United States February Olympics From

Recent Stories

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights prais ..

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights praises UAE efforts to combat pande ..

31 minutes ago
 UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing r ..

UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing row

31 seconds ago
 Iraq holds funeral for Yazidi mass grave victims o ..

Iraq holds funeral for Yazidi mass grave victims of IS

33 seconds ago
 Punjab increases ADP by Rs 85b: Hashim Jawan Bakht ..

Punjab increases ADP by Rs 85b: Hashim Jawan Bakht

35 seconds ago
 Closely watched union vote at US Starbucks nears a ..

Closely watched union vote at US Starbucks nears a climax

36 seconds ago
 All arrangements finalized regarding Green line bu ..

All arrangements finalized regarding Green line bus service in Karachi: Asad Uma ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.