Argentina Not to Boycott Olympics in China - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Buenos Aires has expressed support for the Winter Olympic Games in China in contrast to the US and its allies, Argentina's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Today Argentina expressed support for the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing next February during an online meeting between the Argentine Ambassador and members of the Argentine National Olympic Committee, where the requirements and protocols for the entry of Argentine athletes into the country were analyzed," the ministry said in the press release published on the website.

The announcement came in the wake of a diplomatic boycott parade, orchestrated by the United States and joined by some countries including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

On Monday, the White House announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China. China responded by saying that attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter. Moreover, China added that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves."

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 4-20.