Argentina Rally Brought Forward A Week

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

Argentina rally brought forward a week

Three days before the 2020 World Rally Championship starts in Monaco, the competition organisers on Monday adjusted their season calendar

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Three days before the 2020 World Rally Championship starts in Monaco, the competition organisers on Monday adjusted their season calendar.

Motorsport's ruling body the FIA announced it was bringing forward the fourth round of the competition, in Argentina, a week to April 23 to 26.

That helps fill the gap in the Calendar created when the event in Chile, scheduled for April 16-19, was cancelled at the end of November because of the social crisis in the country.

More Stories From Sports

