Argentina Rugby Coach Ledesma Quits, Says 'end Of Cycle'

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Argentina rugby coach Mario Ledesma said Wednesday he was quitting his job for personal reasons, missing out on the chance to lead the team at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Ledesma, who took charge in 2018, called it quits after poor results including a 53-7 defeat to Ireland in their last game.

"It's a personal decision and it's nobody's fault," the 48-year-old said at a press conference.

"It's not because of the players or the staff, it's just the end of a cycle. It was something I had thought about, which I had talked about with my family." The defeat against Ireland in November was the heaviest of his reign.

He ends with eight wins, three draws and 22 defeats, a success rate of just 29%.

However, he leaves having masterminded a famous win against the All Blacks with the 25-15 victory in the 2020 Rugby Championship ending a run of 32 straight defeats and a draw against New Zealand.

That victory came despite the Pumas having not played for more than a year due to the pandemic.

At the 2023 World Cup in France, Argentina face England, Japan, Samoa and a team from the Americas qualifyng zone.

"He led the team to the top. Thank you for what you have done for Argentinian rugby," his friend and fellow former international Augustin Pichot wrote on Twitter.

>