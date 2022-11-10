Argentina unchanged for Wales rugby clash

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Argentina have named an unchanged side to play Wales in an Autumn Nations series rugby international in Cardiff on Saturday as they look to back-up a well-deserved win over England.

The Pumas launched their tour of Europe with a 30-29 victory over World Cup pool opponents England, their first success against them at Twickenham in 16 years, last weekend and experienced coach Michael Cheika has seen no need to change a winning team.

Argentina hammered Wales 33-11 when the teams met in Cardiff last year.

Team (15-1) Juan Cruz Mallia; Mateo Carreras, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas GalloReplacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Eduardo Bello, Lucas Paulos, Facunda Isa, Eliseo Morales, Tomas Albornoz, Matias OrlandoCoach: Michael Cheika (AUS)