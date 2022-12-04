Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup last-16 match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Saturday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup last-16 match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Saturday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Argentina (4-3-3) Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Alejandro Gomez, Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG) Australia (4-4-2) Mathew Ryan (capt); Milos Degenek, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Aziz Behich; Mathew Leckie, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Keanu Baccus; Riley McGree, Mitchell Duke Coach: Graham Arnold (AUS) Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)