Argentina v Croatia World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday (1900 GMT): Argentina (4-4-2) Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG) Croatia (4-3-3) Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO) Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)