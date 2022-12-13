UrduPoint.com

Argentina V Croatia World Cup Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez Published December 13, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Argentina v Croatia World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday (1900 GMT): Argentina (4-4-2) Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG) Croatia (4-3-3) Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO) Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Related Topics

World Ita Argentina Croatia Coach

Recent Stories

Greek Prosecutors Order Raids at Spyware Firms Ami ..

Greek Prosecutors Order Raids at Spyware Firms Amid Wiretap Scandal - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Canada's Military to Implement Recommendations on ..

Canada's Military to Implement Recommendations on Sexual Misconduct - National D ..

8 minutes ago
 Russian Year-on-Year Imports Drop by 17% in Q3, Ex ..

Russian Year-on-Year Imports Drop by 17% in Q3, Exports Stay Same - UN

11 minutes ago
 Motorways play pivotal role in boosting economy: S ..

Motorways play pivotal role in boosting economy: Senator Rana Maqbool

11 minutes ago
 US Targets 3 People, 2 Entities for Illegal Export ..

US Targets 3 People, 2 Entities for Illegal Export of Sensitive Technology to Ru ..

11 minutes ago
 Russia's Response to Western Price Cap Likely to H ..

Russia's Response to Western Price Cap Likely to Hike Global Oil Prices - Expert

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.