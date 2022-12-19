UrduPoint.com

Argentina Win 2022 World Cup In Qatar

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Argentina Win 2022 World Cup in Qatar

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time in the final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The main time of the match ended with a 2-2 draw, with both teams scoring in extra time to make it 3-3.

Argentina's star player Lionel Messi netted twice in the 23th minute on penalty and in the 109th minute. His teammate, Angel Di Maria, scored 36 minutes into the match.

France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the 80th and 81st minutes. He completed his hat-trick in the 118th minute on penalty.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, winning the World Cup for the third time.

Related Topics

World France FIFA Qatar Argentina

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

15 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

24 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

24 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

24 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.