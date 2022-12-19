Argentina Win 2022 World Cup in Qatar

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time in the final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The main time of the match ended with a 2-2 draw, with both teams scoring in extra time to make it 3-3.

Argentina's star player Lionel Messi netted twice in the 23th minute on penalty and in the 109th minute. His teammate, Angel Di Maria, scored 36 minutes into the match.

France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the 80th and 81st minutes. He completed his hat-trick in the 118th minute on penalty.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, winning the World Cup for the third time.