Argentina’s football legend Diego Maradona passes away

BUENOS AIRES: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) Argentina’s football legend and winner of the 1986 World Cup, Diego Maradona passed away.

Diego Mardaona died of cardiac arrest. He was 60. Just two weeks earlier he was discharged from hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

He had played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli, Barcelon and others. There are millions of his fans around the world for his brilliant playing skills.

Diego Maradona had represented Argentina in four world cup tournaments.

He got fame after his known “Hand of God” goal which knocked England out of 1986 World Cup.

His fans from around the world expressed condolence and paid tribute to Maradona.