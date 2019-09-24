MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Forward of Spain's Barcelona football club Lionel Messi received on Monday the 2019 Best FIFA Men's Player award.

The award was also contested by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo from Italy's FC Juventus as well as the Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk from England's FC Liverpool.

In the 2018-2019 season, Messi scored 51 goals in Barcelona's 50 matches.

That is the record sixth Best FIFA Men's Player award for Messi, who also received the prize in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Cristiano Ronaldo won this award five times.