Argentina's Messi Becomes Best Player Of 2022 World Cup In Qatar

Muhammad Rameez Published December 19, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Argentina's Messi Becomes Best Player of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Argentina captain Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after his team defeated France in the final.

Messi netted twice in the final and scored in the shoot-out, bringing the total number of his goals at the 2022 championship to seven.

The Argentine forward became the first player to score in a single World Cup at all stages. In the group stage, Messi netted against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, scored once in a match against Australia in 1/8 final, against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals and against Croatia in the semifinals.

