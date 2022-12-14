BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Argentine police on Tuesday used tear gas against football fans in the country's capital Buenos Aires celebrating the national team's victory over Croatia, the Pagina 12 newspaper reported.

According to the report, the police have blocked several streets near the Obelisk of Buenos Aires, located in the Plaza de la Republica, to prevent a stampede. Clashes broke out between police and fans. The police used tear gas against fans.

Earlier on Tuesday, Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the first semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On December 18, Argentina will play in the final game against the winner of the match between France and Morocco, which will take place on Wednesday.