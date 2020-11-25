Argentine Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died, Argentine broadcaster TN reported.

The 1986 World Cup Champion was 60 years old.

He was taken to one of the hospitals for medical examination on October 30, but it was later announced that he had undergone brain surgery. Maradona was discharged on November 12.

The Argentine Football Association confirmed the death of Maradona.

"The Argentine Football Association through its President Claudio Tapia expresses its deepest grief over the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona.

You will always be in our hearts," the association wrote on Twitter.

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who was a friend of the famous football player, expressed condolences over Maradona's death.

Thousands of social media users are expressing grief over Maradona's death.

Maradona played 91 matches for the Argentine national team and scored 34 goals. From 2008 to 2010, he was the head coach of the Argentine national team.