Argentine football standings

Following are the standings after Sunday's matches in Argentina's Primera Division (tabulated under matches played, wins, draws, losses, goals for, goals against, goal difference, points): Group A 1 Racing Club 10 7 3 0 20 6 14 24 2 River Plate 10 7 1 2 21 9 12 22 3 Newell's 10 6 1 3 14 10 4 19 4 Defensa y Justicia 10 5 3 2 21 15 6 18 5 Argentinos Juniors 10 5 2 3 14 12 2 17 6 Union 10 5 2 3 8 6 2 17 7 Sarmiento 10 5 2 3 15 15 0 17 8 Banfield 10 4 2 4 13 11 2 14 9 Gimnasia 10 3 3 4 11 19 -8 12 10 San Lorenzo 10 1 5 4 9 12 -3 8 11 Platense 10 2 2 6 9 16 -7 8 12 Patronato 10 2 1 7 6 14 -8 7 13 Atletico Tucuman 10 1 3 6 6 17 -11 6 14 Talleres Cordoba 10 1 2 7 6 15 -9 5 Group B 1 Estudiantes 10 6 3 1 26 13 13 21 2 Tigre 10 5 4 1 14 5 9 19 3 Aldosivi 10 6 1 3 14 9 5 19 4 Boca Juniors 10 4 5 1 12 9 3 17 5 Colon 10 3 5 2 14 12 2 14 6 Independiente 10 2 6 2 13 13 0 12 7 Barracas 10 4 0 6 12 20 -8 12 8 Velez 10 2 5 3 6 6 0 11 9 Godoy Cruz 10 2 5 3 17 19 -2 11 10 Huracan 10 3 2 5 12 14 -2 11 11 Centrales de Cordoba 10 2 5 3 11 16 -5 11 12 Arsenal Sarandi 10 1 7 2 16 17 -1 10 13 Rosario Central 10 2 2 6 8 14 -6 814 Lanus 10 1 4 5 9 13 -4 7