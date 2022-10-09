UrduPoint.com

Argentine Police Officer Responsible For Death Of Fan At Football Match Arrested - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published October 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Argentine Police Officer Responsible for Death of Fan at Football Match Arrested - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Juan Manuel Gorbaran, the head of the police unit responsible for security at a football match of the Argentine Liga Profesional in La Plata, has been arrested after one person died in clashes that erupted between fans and security forces, the TN broadcaster reported.

On October 7, the game between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia was suspended due to tear gas that the police used at the entrance of the stadium. Unrest between fans and the police erupted, as people attempted to enter the already crowded venue with and without tickets. Authorities fired rubber bullets and tear gas to stop fans. Three fans and several policemen were injured in clashes.

A 57-year-old man died from a heart attack.

Gorbaran was arrested later on Saturday and accused of infliction of intentional harm leading to the death. Along with Gorbaran, policeman Fernando Falcon, who fired rubber bullets at a camera operator during the game, was also arrested for infliction of severe injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, as the prosecution is collecting photo and video materials of the incident, according to the broadcaster.

The incident came several days after a stampede at a football stadium in Indonesia that killed 125 people after security forces fired tear gas to calm down angry fans of a losing team.

Related Topics

Football Injured Attack Police Died La Plata Man Indonesia October Gas From

Recent Stories

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

7 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

34 minutes ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

37 minutes ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

41 minutes ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

51 minutes ago
 From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Comp ..

From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Companion —Evolution of the Smar ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.