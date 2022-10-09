Argentine Police Officer Responsible for Death of Fan at Football Match Arrested - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Juan Manuel Gorbaran, the head of the police unit responsible for security at a football match of the Argentine Liga Profesional in La Plata, has been arrested after one person died in clashes that erupted between fans and security forces, the TN broadcaster reported.

On October 7, the game between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia was suspended due to tear gas that the police used at the entrance of the stadium. Unrest between fans and the police erupted, as people attempted to enter the already crowded venue with and without tickets. Authorities fired rubber bullets and tear gas to stop fans. Three fans and several policemen were injured in clashes.

A 57-year-old man died from a heart attack.

Gorbaran was arrested later on Saturday and accused of infliction of intentional harm leading to the death. Along with Gorbaran, policeman Fernando Falcon, who fired rubber bullets at a camera operator during the game, was also arrested for infliction of severe injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, as the prosecution is collecting photo and video materials of the incident, according to the broadcaster.

The incident came several days after a stampede at a football stadium in Indonesia that killed 125 people after security forces fired tear gas to calm down angry fans of a losing team.