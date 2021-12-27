UrduPoint.com

Argentine President To Visit China During 2022 Winter Olympics - Ambassador

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:58 PM

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez plans to visit Beijing in February during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in spite of a decision by several countries to boycott the event diplomatically, Sabino Vaca Narvaja, the Argentine ambassador to China, told the Beijing Daily on Monday

The ambassador also noted that Argentina and China will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries on February 19.

"This makes the president's visit to China even more important on the eve of such a memorable date," the ambassador said, as quoted by the newspaper.

In December, the Argentine Foreign Ministry expressed the country's support for the Olympics in China.

Earlier in the month, the United States announced its intention not to send any diplomatic or official representation to the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to participate in the event.

China responded by expressing strong dissatisfaction with the decision and saying that any attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter. Beijing also promised to take decisive retaliatory action in this regard.

